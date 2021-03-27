Wall Street rebounds towards the end of the session on expectations of a strong recovery

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Mar 26 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday in a sweeping advance near the end of the session as tech, health and financial stocks gained the most as investors bet to a recovery that is expected to lead to the highest economic growth since 1984.

* The S&P 500 and the Dow ended the week higher, as investors, adjusting their portfolios by the end of the quarter, continued to buy stocks that benefit from the growth of the economy, while adding some technology stocks that had been weakened.

* The Nasdaq also closed higher, driven by less popular tech stocks, but the index posted its second consecutive weekly decline.

* Wall Street rose in the last half hour of trading. The Russell 1000 Value Index, which includes energy, banking and industrial stocks, has gained more than 10% this year, easily outperforming its growth pair, which is down slightly for the year.

* Many tech heavyweights fell, such as Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, but Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc bucked the trend, helping lift the S&P 500.

* “It’s less of a move out of technology than a move that evidences a broader appetite for equities to include both growth and value,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.4 points, or 1.39%, to 33,072.88 units, while the S&P 500 gained 65.02 points, or 1.66%, to 3,974.54 units. The Nasdaq added 161.05 points, or 1.24%, to 13,138.73 units.

* For the week the S&P 500 advanced about 1.6%, the Dow Jones rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

* The Federal Reserve last week raised its estimate for GDP growth in 2021 to 6.5% from 4.2%, and many economists are expecting even higher growth, sparking fears that the economy will slow down. too hot and force the Fed to raise interest rates.

* “It has been difficult to curb our growth forecast in the United States in recent months. We have improved our estimates almost as fast as we lowered them a year ago,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, at the Global Markets Forum. Reuters.

