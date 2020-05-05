May 5, 2020 | 8:33 am

The main Wall Street indexes rebound on Tuesday, boosted by the lifting of the isolation measures in the United States and Europe, and the reopening of businesses.

At 8.30 am. (Mexico City time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.94%, to 23,972.41 units; the S&P 500 rises 0.99%, to 2,870.97 points, and the Nasdaq Composite gains 1.08%, to 8,804.48 units.

Several countries, including Spain and Italy, make their confinements more flexible, as the number of COVID-19 infections decreases. Meanwhile, the governors of California and New York were more optimistic about the reopening of business in their states.

In New York, the city hardest hit by the pandemic, retail businesses such as clothing stores, bookstores, sporting goods stores and flower shops will be able to reopen starting Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“May and June will be the turning point in terms of restarting global economic activity, and that is really what the market is looking at,” analyst Stefan Hofer told The Wall Street Journal.

Nonetheless, investor nervousness continues, after US health authorities warned that the reopening of economic activity could cause a second wave of infections and reach 135,000 deaths from coronavirus in August.

The number of infections in the US exceeds one million, with a balance of more than 68,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Starbucks shares are up more than 3%, after the company said it expects to reopen up to 85% of its business in the United States and Canada by the weekend.

Oil prices rise due to the increase in vehicle traffic and the demand for gasoline, as more people return to work.

Brent crude oil gains 8.86%, at $ 29.61 a barrel, and WTI soars 13.49%, at $ 23.14, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.47% and the Paris, Berlin, Madrid, London and Milan Stock Exchanges rose by around 2%, despite data showing that prices to producers in the euro area suffered their highest fall in March since the 2008 financial crisis.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.1% and Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 was up 1.6%. Stock markets in China, Japan and South Korea remain closed for holidays.

With information from .