Wall Street rebounds despite the largest inflation figure since 2008 in the US

Related news

Wall Street digests the expected inflation data upwards of May. The benchmark that investors had been waiting for all week has once again exceeded consensus forecasts, but the signs that his leap to unknown highs since 2008 it is due more to transitory issues than structural ones help to the return of purchases.

In the fifth month of the year, the CPI reached 5% in the US, a level unknown for 13 years, when a barrel of oil was trading at more than 150 dollars per unit. The data far exceeds the 4.7% that economists had predicted and that the April data was already fattening by half a point.

Despite this sharp jump in inflation, investors bought the speech from central banks and purchases were imposed on the stock indices. The Dow Jones it added 0.06% and exceeds 34,460 points. The S&P 500 it rose 0.47% to touch 4,239 points. The technological Nasdaq It returned to look at 14,020 points with advances of 0.78%.

Slow job creation

Although the cost of living has skyrocketed by the reopening of the US economy, the fact that they are the components with higher cyclical weight Those who have led this jump relax the market. And it is discounted that the Federal Reserve will be able to continue deploying its tools as it has been promising. A speech that the European Central Bank (ECB) has insisted on precisely at the end of its government meeting from Frankfurt.

What’s more, the key data of every Thursday It also contributed to this market tone. The progressive improvement in the weekly data for applications for unemployment assistance It has been less kind than expected: 376,000 Americans asked for this help. The labor market continues to need support, according to several reports published this Thursday.

GameStop and Amazon

In the middle of this stage GameStop it was placed in the spotlight with falls of over 27%. The chain of video game stores that has been the target of repeated speculative retail assaults has been required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to collaborate in the investigation of what happened in recent months.

The technological Amazon traded with increases of 2% this Thursday in which it has been known that precisely GameStop has chosen two employees of the online commerce giant for key positions on your org chart. The company founded by Jeff Bezos also outlined its plans to hire 3,000 more workers in Spain.

Tips and results

Despite the erratic movements of bitcoin, Coinbase added 1.1% on Wall Street. And that’s despite the fact that Raymond James analysts have initiated coverage of the cryptocurrency platform with sales advice. Despite the rebound, its graph remains below $ 230 per share, which is 20 less than the reference price that was established for its recent debut on the stock market.

On the grounds of the corporate earnings season, loud applause for RH, until recently known as Restoration Hardware. The electronics retail company rose 15.3% in the stock market after having comfortably met analysts’ expectations and having raised its own forecasts for the whole of this year.