Wall Street rebounds and the Dow Jones rises 0.62%, focused on the recovery

New York, Mar 25 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed with gains this Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.62% after a volatile day that finally turned towards optimism due to the economic recovery of the pandemic.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 199.42 points, standing at 32,619.48 units, while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.52% or 20.38 points, to 3,909.52 units. .

The Nasdaq index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, rose 0.12% or 15.79 points, to 12,977.68 integers.

Most sectors closed in green, led by financial (1.57%), industrial (1.56%) and basic materials (1.41%), and with the exception of communications companies (-0, 33%) and technological (-0.07%).

The New York stock market broke at the last minute the bad streak it had been going through since Tuesday and investors took up the change in values ​​with which they are preparing for the resurgence of economic activity.

Among the firms that benefited the most were airlines such as United Airlines (4.12%), cruise lines such as Norwegian (2.65%) or retailers such as Macy’s (7.93%).

The number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US fell last week below 700,000 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, encouraging traders.

On the other hand, Wall Street reacted to a statement by the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, on the radio station NPR, about the eventual withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary stimuli once the economy recovers.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which had fallen 1.6% this morning, ended up at 1.626%.

The market was also pending the appearance in Congress of the executives of three major technology companies: Facebook (-1.21%), Twitter (-1.39%) and Alphabet (-0.03%), on their role in the assault on the Capitol last January.

In the group of 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the increases of Boeing (3.32%), American Express (2.79%), Travelers (2.34%) and Dow Inc (1.93%) stood out.

The worst stop was Nike, which lost 3.39% amid calls for a boycott of its products in China for having expressed concern about the alleged use of forced labor in the cotton sector of Xinjiang province.

At the corporate level, video game retailer GameStop soared 52% after losing 33% the day before, in reaction to worse-than-expected quarterly results.

In other markets, Texas intermediate oil closed 4.3% lower to $ 58.56 as demand concerns over supply problems prevailed in the Suez Canal.

At the close of the stock market, gold fell to $ 1,725.90 an ounce; and the dollar appreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.1762.

(c) EFE Agency