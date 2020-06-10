June 10, 2020 | 11:05 am

The main Wall Street indexes operate mixed this Wednesday, while investors wait for the Federal Reserve (Fed) projections on the United States economy and its monetary policy decision.

At 10:50 a.m. (Mexico City time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average loses 0.59%, to 27,110.66 units; the S&P 500 falls 0.31% to 3,197.11 points, and the Nasdaq Composite gains 0.49% to 10,002.51 units, thus heading towards a new historical close.

Among the companies that move the stock market this Wednesday, the titles of Amazon and Apple earn more than 2%. In contrast, airline stocks fell for the second straight session, with United Airlines shares falling more than 7%.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed in red, as shares in travel, leisure and entertainment companies fell, sectors that have boosted the indexes in recent weeks.

In Mexico, the CPI of the Mexican Stock Exchange fell 1.86%, to 38,458.49 points, dragged down by the shares of GAP, which lost more than 6%.

On this day, investors focus on the economic projections of the Fed, an indicator for the markets on the depth and duration of the recession in the United States due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank is unlikely to make changes to its monetary policy, with a benchmark rate close to zero, analysts say. Therefore, investors will evaluate the duration of their programs to boost the economy.

Markets remain cautious on pessimistic forecasts for the global economy.

This Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) indicated that the world economy will suffer the biggest recession in a century before recovering next year.

The organism estimates a contraction of 6% of the global economy due to the eruption of the coronavirus and a decrease of 7.6% if there is a second wave of infections.

In the raw materials market, oil prices fell after a report that showed an increase in crude inventories in the United States.

The July WTI contract fell 0.49% to $ 38.75 a barrel, and North Sea Brent crude lost 0.32% to $ 41.05, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the main indexes erased their gains. The Pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.38%, the London FTSE 100 fell 0.10%, the Frankfurt DAX and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, while the Madrid Ibex 35 fell 1.14%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed flat.

In contrast, the Chinese stock market fell 0.4% following the release of data showing that industrial prices fell 3.7% in May.