Wall Street opens with slight losses and the Dow Jones falls 0.14%

New York, Apr 12 (EFE) .- Wall Street opened this Monday with slight losses and the Dow Jones of Industrials, its main indicator, lost 0.14% while waiting for the quarterly results of large companies to begin to be known this week. companies and some economic data that the market awaits with attention.

Five minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones lost 47.20 points to 33,753.40, while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.11% or 4.42 integers, to 4,124.38, after having both closed on Friday with records.

The composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the large technology companies are listed, lost at the opening 0.29% or 40.03 units, to 13,860.15.

One of the Silicon Valley giants, Microsoft, was the protagonist of the session, after announcing the purchase of the artificial intelligence (AI) and speech recognition services firm Nuance Communications for 19.7 billion dollars, the second largest operation of its story.

Microsoft shares were registering slight losses at this time, while Nuance’s soared around 17%.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the gains of Dow (1.03%), Goldman Sachs (0.80%) or Chevron (0.76%) stand out, while the biggest losses were for Boeing (-1.34 %), Visa (-1.17%) and Salesforce (-0.94%).

By sectors, the biggest increases were for energy companies, financial companies and raw materials companies, while among the losses stood out those of communications services, technology and health.

After three consecutive weeks of gains, Wall Street is now awaiting the start of the corporate earnings season, which kicks off in the next few days with the quarterly accounts of, among others, several of the main US banks.

Investors are also carefully awaiting the inflation data to be released this Tuesday and the possible messages released throughout the week by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Its president, Jerome Powell, is scheduled to give a speech this Wednesday and, in a television interview broadcast this Sunday, already reiterated that the Fed wants to see inflation above 2% for a prolonged period before deciding to raise interest rates. .

In other markets, Texas oil rose at this time to $ 60.34 a barrel, gold fell to $ 1,732.5 an ounce and the dollar fell against the euro, with a change of 1.191.

(c) EFE Agency