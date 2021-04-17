Wall Street opens with mixed tone and points to highs in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500

Wall Street futures trade higher after China’s growth

The Dow Jones appreciates 0.60% at the opening, the S&P 500 0.30%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.14% at the opening.

Wall Street closed in green on Thursday in a session in which both its main indicator, the Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 reached historical figures, boosted by the solid corporate results that have been published, as well as good consumption and employment data In U.S.A.

According to provisional figures, at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.90% or 305.10 points, to 34,035.99 units, exceeding 34,000 points for the first half-day in history, led by companies such as United Health (3.78%), Visa (1.92%) or Apple (1.87%).

The S&P 500 also reached historical figures, climbing 1.11% or 45.76 points, to 4,170.42 units, while the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, increased 1.31% or 180.92 points, up to 14,038.76 units.

European stocks are trading higher after the close of Asia this Friday also in green. China grew 18.3% in the first quarter of the year, although the reading was slightly below expectations, while retail sales rebounded strongly last month.

The banking sector has been the protagonist this week on Wall Street, as entities such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs have presented their accounts far exceeding the forecasts of analysts.

The investment bank Morgan Stanley closed the first quarter of 2021 with a record profit of 4,120 million dollars (3,437 million euros), which is equivalent to multiplying by 2.4 the profits recorded in the same period of the previous year, according to It emerges from the quarterly accounts that the entity has published this Friday.

On a business level, German car and truck maker Daimler managed to increase its first quarter operating profit more than analysts expected thanks to rising vehicle prices and strong demand in China.

Turkey’s Central Bank has announced that it prohibits the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets to purchase goods and services, citing possible “irreparable” damage and significant risks in such transactions, Reuters reports.

For their part, Taiwan and Thailand run the risk of joining Vietnam and Switzerland in being considered “currency manipulators” in the first report on currencies from the secretary of the United States Treasury, Janet Yellen, which is expected this week, if well it is not clear if that qualification will apply.

Eurozone inflation accelerated in March, as advanced data had previously shown, driven mainly by the rise in prices of services and energy, data from the European Union statistical office, Eurostat, showed on Friday.

Eurostat confirmed its previous estimates, according to which consumer prices in the 19 countries that share the euro rose 0.9% month-on-month, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.3%, compared to year-on-year increases of 0 , 9% registered in January and February.

The European Union’s imports from the United Kingdom fell by almost half in the first two months of the year since the latter left the EU single market, data released on Friday showed, and the UK’s trade surplus 27 countries with the United Kingdom increased, as exports decreased to a lesser extent.

The European Union statistical office, Eurostat, said that EU imports from the UK fell 47.0% year-on-year in January-February, to € 16.6 billion ($ 19.9 billion), while imports from the UK fell 47.0% year-on-year in January-February. Exports to the UK only decreased by 20.2%, to € 39.8 billion.