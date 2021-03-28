Wall Street opens with losses after Trump’s positive in COVID-19 – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Wall Street opened with losses this Friday and the Dow Jones of Industrialists, its main indicator, fell 0.81% after it was known last night that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the first lady Melania tested positive for COVID- 19 and are in quarantine.

Half an hour after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 226.20 points, to 27,590.70 units, weighed down by large listed companies such as Apple (-2.44%), Boeing (-2.39 %), American Express (-1.88%), Microsoft (-1.61%) or JPMorgan (-1.26%).

The selective S&P 500 fell 0.97% or 32.68 points, to 3,348.12; and the Nasdaq composite index, on which the main technology companies are listed, fell 1.31% or 148.48 units to 11,178.02.

The New York stock market was clearly betting on sales in reaction to Trump’s diagnosis, which adds uncertainty to his election campaign and, ultimately, to the country’s leadership.

Presidential physician Sean Conley said the president and his wife “are doing well at the moment and plan to remain at home in the White House during convalescence.”

He also said he hopes Trump can “continue to do his duty without interruption while he recovers.”

However, markets are assessing the implications of the news for the advancement of the long-awaited stimulus package in Congress, for the economic recovery that is threatened by a second wave and for the elections.

Some of the actions linked to the recovery suffered this morning, among them those of cruise ships such as Carnival and Norgewian Cruise, which lost around 3%, or airlines such as American and United Airlines, which also lost 3%.

By sectors, the most affected was technology (-1.3%), followed by non-essential goods (-1.07%), communications (-0.98%) and energy (-0.93%).

Wall Street was also influenced by the latest US employment report, according to which the country added 661,000 jobs last month, down from the 800,000 that analysts estimated, although the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 %.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 37.20 a barrel; gold was down to $ 1,905.60 an ounce; the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 0.686% and the dollar gained value against the euro, with a change of 1.1712.