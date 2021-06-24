Wall Street opens with gains and the Dow Jones rises 0.82% due to job improvement

New York, Jun 24 (.) .- Wall Street opened with gains on Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.82% in reaction to an improvement in unemployment data in the United States.

Twenty minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 278.29 points, to 34,152.53, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.60% or 25.51 units, to 4,267.35 .

For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, advanced 0.75% or 106.52 integers, to 14,378.25.

All sectors advanced, led by health (0.89%), non-essential goods (0.9%) and technology (0.8%).

Investors reacted this morning to a new batch of positive data and were awaiting to know at the close of the session the results of the stress tests of the main banks in the country.

The weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit in the United States fell to 411,000 last week, an improvement over the previous one, although less than expected.

On the other hand, durable goods orders rose 2.3% in May, a slower pace than estimated after falling the previous month due to chip supply problems.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the promotions of Caterpillar (1.76%), Amgen (1.60%) and UnitedHealth (1.52%) stood out.

On the downside, only Walgreens was down 1.51%.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 72.70 a barrel, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.482%, gold slid to $ 1,782.90 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro. , with a change of 1.1949.

