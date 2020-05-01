The main US indices started the session on Friday with setbacks, weighed down by the latest results of Amazon and Apple, especially from the electronic commerce giant. The Dow Jones decline has exceeded 1.5%. While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have brushed a 2% drop. A step back that leads after the selective closed its best month in three decades on Thursday.

In a day in which the majority of European stock markets are closed for the holiday of May 1, the news passes through the US stocks. Amazon has collapsed 6% at the beginning of the session and Apple has also opened in red, although it has gone back to slight increases minutes later The technological giants presented results this Thursday and the market has not fitted them well. The e-commerce company has confirmed an increase in its operating costs due to the coronavirus, while the Cupertino company had an increase in revenues of 1%.

Wall Street kicks off the month of May with the hangover of have initialed its largest monthly increase in the last 30 years, with the S&P 500 gaining 12.7% while the Dow advanced 11.1%. It was the third-largest monthly gain for the S&P 500 since World War II. The Dow had its fourth largest monthly rally since the post-war period and its best month in 33 years. The Nasdaq Composite closed 15.5% higher in April, posting its biggest gain for a month since June 2000.

The attention of operators will also focus on the macro, with the publication of main surveys of the country’s industrial sector, Markit’s PMI and data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) of manufacturing. The consensus expects a contraction in the month of April to 37 and 36.9, respectively, from the March data that were already in the area of ​​the contraction.

This Thursday they have known UK industry data, with April’s historical PMI drop to 32.6, below analyst’s bleak predictions. The drops in the British FTSE100 are almost 2%.

As for the Asian stock markets, they have entered May with mixed sign and cuts of almost 3% on the Nikkei (-2.84%) Japan after the release of the manufacturing PMI revealed that it fell to a seasonally adjusted 41.9 from a final 44.8 in March, its lowest level since April 2009, and showing a more pronounced contraction than 43.7 seen in a preliminary reading last week. The markets of Hong Kong, mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia were closed for Labor Day.

