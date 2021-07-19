Wall Street opens with falls before the rebound in Covid cases

Wall Street futures anticipate declines amid a rebound in Covid-19 cases

Back in doubt due to the growing rebound in coronavirus cases in the world and the expansion of the Delta variant. The US indices anticipate a difficult start to the week marked by falls.

The United States ended last week with an average of nearly 30,000 new cases a day at the end of Friday, up from an average of around 11,000 cases a day a month ago, according to data from US health authorities.

The stocks that suffer the most from the falls this Monday in the markets are those of the tourism sector. Royal Caribbean and United Airlines yield more than 4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield has fallen to 1.26%, close to a 5-month low amid concerns about a possible slowdown in the US economy.

Likewise, last Friday the publication of the July preliminary reading of US consumer sentiment index, which experienced an unexpected decline compared to the final reading for June. A fact that was very badly received by investors, since both the sub-index that measures the perception that this group has of the current situation and the one that measures their expectations fell by surprise, both weighed down by consumers’ fear of high inflation.

For its part, the New York Fed raises its growth forecast for the third quarter of 2021 after the retail sales data.

From the business side, the video conferencing application Zoom Video Communications has reached an agreement to acquire Five9, a cloud contact center company, for a total of 14,700 million dollars (12,450 million euros) in shares, as reported by the company.

In the macro agenda of the week They highlight the meeting to be held by the Governing Council of the ECB next Thursday, where the announcement of some changes in monetary policies is expected and on Friday the preliminary readings will be announced in the Euro Zone, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States July of the leading industry activity indices (PMIs).

Likewise, throughout the week we will be able to see new results of the New York stock market: today the data of the companies of great relevance in their sectors of activity will be published, such as IBM; this Tuesday we will see those of Netflix, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Halliburton, Intuitive Surgical, and United Airlines (Tuesday); on Wednesday those of Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments and Verizon Communications; on Thursday those of AT&T, Twitter, Biogen, Snap, American Airlines Group, Intel, and Southwest Airlines; and on Friday, American Express, Honeywell International and Schlumberger.

Joe Biden will convene business and union leaders to the White House to discuss the infrastructure plan, Axios announced. In addition, the Joe Biden Administration issues a warning to US companies about the risk of conducting operations in Hong Kong. In this regard, China’s Foreign Ministry stated that it will give a firm response to any US action on Hong Kong.

The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, has called a meeting between regulators next week with the aim of discussing and assessing the possible risks involved in what are known as ‘stablecoins’, cryptocurrencies whose value is backed by another underlying asset. such as official currencies, another cryptocurrency or commodities such as gold or oil. On the other hand, Yellen assures that the trade agreement signed with China by Donald Trump “hurts American consumers.”

Coronavirus figures worldwide now reach 190,379,364 positive cases and 4,088,365 deceased. 3,620,048,418 vaccines have already been administered.

The price of a barrel of oil has received with decreases the agreement reached this Sunday between the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allied producers such as Russia to gradually increase the production of oil from August. OPEC +.

The price of a barrel of Brent, a reference for the Old Continent, is trading down 2.01% to $ 71.67 per barrel, while the US West Texas fell 2.81% to $ 69.55 per barrel.