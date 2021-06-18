Wall Street opens with doubts but with an uptrend before Powell’s statements

Wall Street anticipates mixed open pending Fed meeting

Optimism on Wall Street on a day marked by US monetary policy pending Powell’s remarks after the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which concludes today. The Dow Jones rises 0.09% to 34,331 points; the Nasdaq, 0.16% to 14,097 points and the S&P 500, 0.11% to 4,251 points.

Yesterday the main indices closed with slight decreases, weighed down by the technology sector, the materials sector and the property-owned real estate sector (REITs). In addition, it is worth noting the negative behavior that the values ​​related to mineral raw materials had yesterday in all these markets, penalized by the recent correction that many of the prices of these products have experienced, a correction that has an important technical component, since they are highly overbought assets, but also a fundamental one, since the Chinese government seems to have started a “battle” against the high prices of these raw materials.

In principle, the general consensus is that the Fed will keep the main parameters of its monetary policy unchanged today and that, both in the post-meeting statement and in the press conference that its president, Powell will hold later, the main guidelines of the current discourse of the institution are maintained.

On the other hand, The European Union and the US managed to close an agreement yesterday to end almost two decades of disputes over the respective aid to Airbus and Boeing. This agreement involves the freezing of mutual tariffs for a period of five years. The consensus was announced coinciding with the visit of the US President, Joe Biden, to Brussels, where yesterday he participated in a US-EU bilateral summit together with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council, Charles Michel.

At the business level, Oracle yesterday revealed the results of the fourth fiscal quarter after the market close with adjusted sales of $ 11.23 trillion, an increase of 7.5% over the previous year.

On the other hand, Pfizer will conduct a study on a group of people who already vaccinated contracted COVID-19, to determine if a booster injection is necessary and, if so, when to give it. The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, has already anticipated that “probably” a third booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 will be necessary within twelve months after being fully vaccinated for the immunization to be complete. “

Regarding the banking sector, according to the Financial Times, the EU paralyzed the sale of bonds of 10 banks, among which are Citi or JP Morgan, for violating antitrust rules.

The euro is trading flat against the dollar and is traded at 1.2115 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices rise this Wednesday. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, adds 0.45% to $ 74.26 per barrel, while West Texas rises 0.36% to $ 72.29.

Gold rises 0.22% and remains below $ 1,900 while bitcoin loses $ 40,000 after subtracting more than 0.80% from its price.