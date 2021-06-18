Wall Street opens with doubts before the rate hike in 2023 by the Federal Reserve

Wall Street opens with doubts about the Fed’s rate hike in 2023

After yesterday’s bearish close, the Dow Jones opens flat (+ 0.01%) at 34,032 points, the Nasdaq loses 0.11% to 14,023 points and the S&P 500 is flat and opens at 4,223 points. Although the market already took the persistence of inflation for granted, it seems that investors did not like that Powell himself recognized the difficulty of the situation.

Members of the FOMC yesterday drew their expectations for interest rates. Now a rise of 25 basis points is shown before the end of 2023 while in March the first rise did not arrive until 2024.

Furthermore, la Fed revised up both its growth expectations for US GDP in 2021 and inflation, the former going from 6.5% that they estimated last March to 7.0% and the latter from 2.2% to 3.0%.

The upward revision of inflation did not like the markets excessively, especially those of bonds, assets that fell sharply yesterday, which boosted their yields.

As for tapering, neither in the post-meeting statement of the Fed committee nor its president, Powell, at a press conference made mention of it, leaving the matter for later meetings. The next date on which news regarding the withdrawal of stimulus could be revealed is at the annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, scheduled for August.

Although today’s macro agenda is quite complete, Link Securities analysts do not believe that “they have the ability to move the markets, on a day in which investors will take the opportunity to digest the outcome of the FOMC meeting. In the afternoon, the initial requests for weekly unemployment benefits, the Philadelphia manufacturing index for the month of June and the index of leading indicators for the month of May are published.

At the business level, General Motors, accelerates its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to 35,000 million dollars in 2025. An increase of + 30% compared to what was announced in its plans at the end of last year as it expects a strong demand for sustainable vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2021 On the other hand, the CFO stated that he expects the second half of the year to be better as more semiconductors arrive.

On the other hand, Google announced that it will open its first physical store in New York today. The store will include products such as your Pixel smartphone or your Google Nest smart device.

Ebay, For its part, it reached an agreement yesterday with the South Korean operator Naver to transfer its business in the Asian country for about $ 3.6 billion.

The construction Lennar Corp yesterday revealed its results for the second fiscal quarter after the market close with sales of 6.43 billion dollars, an increase of 22% compared to 6.21 billion last year in the same period and an adjusted EPS of 2, $ 95 per share compared to 2.37 previously.

The interest of the US 10-year bond rises to 1.57%, while the euro depreciates against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.1938 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices fall. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, lost 0.23% to $ 74.08 per barrel, while West Texas fell 0.21% to $ 72.11.

Gold is down 0.31% and remains below $ 1,900 while bitcoin loses $ 39,000.