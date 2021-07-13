Wall Street opens with doubts awaiting quarterly results

Mixed opening on Wall Street, the Dow Jones down 0.11%; the S&P 500, negative 0.06% also and, from the other side, unchecking the Nasdaq, which starts the session somewhat doubtful at 0.08% positive.

The American stock market has its sights set on the next few days, since throughout the week the presentation of quarterly results on Wall Street. The business results of companies linked to the economic cycle are expected to be strengthened. On the other hand, the Delta variant continues to worry investors who do not end up choosing between the positive and the negative of the current situation.

Wall Street closed last Friday renewing all-time highs despite the oscillations and doubts in the US market regarding the country’s economic growth capacity and recovery after Covid-19.

The rebound on Friday allowed the three indicators to erase their losses, especially the day before: the Dow Jones of Industrials accumulates a weekly rise of 0.24%; the S&P 500 at 0.40% and the Nasdaq at 0.43%. On the other hand, in the European places the losses predominated: Madrid has yielded 1.47%; Milan 0.91%; the Euro Stoxx 50 index 0.41%; Paris 0.36% and London 0.02%. Only Frankfurt has risen, 0.24%

In the macroeconomic agenda highlights the publication of the June CPI, which will take place during tomorrow’s session, Tuesday, July 13. It is expected to have rebounded in the interannual rate between 4.7% and 4.9%, somewhat less than the 5.0% that it did in May. In addition, on Wednesday the industrial price index (PPI) for the same month will be published in this same country, which is expected to have risen 6.8% in year-on-year terms, slightly above the 6.6% to which it rebounded in May

In addition, on Wednesday and Thursday the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, will speak before Congress to discuss monetary policy, thus fulfilling his obligation to testify bi-annually before both houses of the US Legislature. Investors are keen to know when the Fed will announce the start of the process of withdrawing its monetary stimulus.

Likewise, during the week the quarterly results will be published on the US stock market, starting tomorrow’s session with figures from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will do so on Wednesday, and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

“Continued earnings momentum should replenish investor confidence in the recovery amid slowdown concerns and drive a turnover back to Value,” Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian said in a statement yesterday. .

“Financial markets have become nervous this week as uncertainty over the new variant of COVID has increased, hampering global activity and the idea that a lack of supply could impede economic growth,” explained Wells Fargo analysts.

“We continue to believe that the drivers of the economic recovery remain intact and we project a robust growth rate above consensus through next year as supply problems ease,” they added.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that there will be no more mergers resulting in mass layoffs. Additionally, Biden spoke with Vladimir Putin about ongoing cyberattacks by hackers based in Russia. Biden stressed the need for Russia to take steps to prevent hacker gangs from operating in the country.. The United States will take steps to protect itself from cyberattacks.

In addition, Joe Biden is preparing an executive order to tighten competition rules in the financial sector with the aim of controlling mergers, according to . on Friday. Despite everything, the sector advanced, with increases of JP MORGAN of + 3.20% or MORGAN STANLEY increasing of + 3.07%

At the business level, a judge in the United States dismissed the appeal that Amazon filed against the award of the JEDI contract by the Pentagon to Microsoft. Although we remember that the Pentagon announced the cancellation of this contract with Microsoft.

The Cifras of the coronavirus worldwide They already reach 186,800,826 positive cases and 4,031,654 deaths. Also, 3,436,077,471 vaccines have already been administered, news that addresses the Delta variant. According to a study published in the journal Nature, two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca generate a neutralizing response in 95% of people.