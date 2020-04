NEW YORK (AP) – World markets rose sharply Monday morning, hoping the worst of the coronavirus crisis is ahead.

US markets rose more than 3% at the start of transactions, following the example of Europeans and Asians.

In another indication of investor optimism, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bills is headed for its first rise in four days.

Oil prices were falling, following the postponement of a meeting between Russia and OPEC scheduled to try to resolve the current price war.