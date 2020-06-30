© Provided by the Associated Press

A person in front of the New York Stock Exchange headquarters on June 30, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stock prices rose slightly on Tuesday morning at the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, following a rally the day before.

The S&P 500 Index was up 0.1% earlier in the day. The indicator appears to be on course for its largest quarterly increase since 1998, but only after a steep drop in the first period due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Now, following economic stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve and Congress, investors are concerned that certain states have had to cancel plans to reopen their economies.

US central bank director Jerome Powell has warned that the economic outlook is one of « extraordinary uncertainty. »