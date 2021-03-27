Wall Street opens on the rise on the first day of distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – The Wall Street Stock Exchange closed mixed this Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.62% in a session in which optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States was clouded by the concern that causes the possibility of new restrictions with the continued expansion of the pandemic.

At the end of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones subtracted 184.82 points, to 29,861.55 units, after leaving more than 120 integers in the last half hour of the session and after having exceeded 30,300 in the first hour. The benchmark index was weighed down by Walt Disney (-3.69%), Chevron (-3.28%), Johnson & Johnson (-2.57%) and Merck (-2.41%).

The selective S&P 500, which has four consecutive days in the red, fell 0.44% or 15.97 whole, to 3,647.49 points, while the composite index of the Nasdaq market, which brings together the main technology companies, ended in green with an increase of 0.50% or 62.17 units, standing at 12,440.04.

By sectors, only non-essential consumer goods (0.46%) and technology (0.41%) finished in positive territory, while energy losses (-3.53%), raw materials (-1.33%), the industrial (-1.28%), and the financial (-1.22%).

Although this Monday the US authorities were distributing more than 2.9 million vaccines to 600 points throughout the US, the fear of new confinements intensified after statements by the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, who did not rule out that the city has to return to a “total shutdown”.

“I think there is the possibility of having to make a complete hiatus, a total closure in the coming weeks because we cannot allow this rate,” De Blasio said about the spike in infections in an interview with CNN.

With this, the shares of the companies that would benefit from an opening of the economy registered a significant fall, such as United Airlines (-3.39%), while Amazon, one of the companies that has increased its business with the confinements, rose a 1.30%.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers were trying to push through an economic stimulus package again, and a bipartisan group of congressmen negotiates a $ 908 billion agreement, although there are still some key aspects to be settled.

Along with this package of measures, the start of vaccinations in the US for those over 16 years of age drove the market on Monday, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve the use of another vaccine for the Modern Pharmaceutical throughout this week.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 46.99 a barrel, gold fell to $ 1,831.70 an ounce, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose slightly to 0.895% and the dollar was devalued against the euro, with a change of 1.2148.