Wall Street opens mixed with a Nasdaq in doubt awaiting the employment data

Wall Street opens mixed with a Nasdaq in doubt before the employment data

The Dow Jones rises 0.28% to 34,597.62 points; the Nasdaq yields 0.03% to 14,500.24 points and the S&P 500 adds 0.21% to 4,306 points.

Wall Street had a mixed close this Wednesday, with an advance of 0.61% in the Dow Jones of Industrials and a new record in the S&P 500, ending June and a solid first half of the year. According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 210.22 points to 34,502.51, while the selective S&P 500 rose a slight 0.13% or 5.70 points, to 4,297.50.

The Nasdaq Composite index, which brings together the main technology companies, lost 0.17% or 24.38 points, to 14,503.95. In the month of June, the Dow Jones has lost a slight 0.28%, the S&P 500 has gained 2.20% and the Nasdaq a 5.43%.

At the end of the first half of the year, the three indicators reflect the recovery in the US with revaluations: the Dow Jones 12.73%, the S&P 500 14.41% and the Nasdaq 12.54%. By sectors, the greatest gain was for energy companies (1.33%) and industrials (0.84%) and the greatest decline for real estate (-0.76%) and communications (-0.23%) .

The small-cap Russell 2000 Index rose more than 17% in the first six months of the year thanks to a strong rotation towards sectors linked to the economic cycle as the economy reopens from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, smaller companies and value stocks have lost momentum in recent weeks, while big tech stocks are regaining their luster.

The New York stock market reacted yesterday to various economic data, awaiting the monthly employment report to be released on Friday and in which a creation of 683,000 jobs is expected. The consulting firm ADP has disclosed that in June the private sector created 692,000 jobs in June, a figure higher than estimated.

On the other hand, sales of non-newly built homes soared 13% year-on-year in May, their highest level since 2005.

The most anticipated economic news this week is the monthly employment report released this Friday. Economists expect the US economy to have been able to create 683,000 jobs in June, according to a Dow Jones survey.

Among the news of the day was the IPO of the Chinese company DiDi, which after an initial rise of 19% ended up losing strength and advanced 1% in its first day, to $ 14.14.

In other markets, Texas oil rises 0.38% to 73.97 dollars per barrel, the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond rises to 1.47% and the dollar gains ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1876.