New York, Jun 10 . .- Wall Street opened this mixed Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, fell 0.23% in an opening in which the Nasdaq has set a new intraday record and in the Investors will be on the lookout for the Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell’s scheduled press conference, which will offer forecasts on the future of the US economy.

Five minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones was down 63.78 points to 27,208.52 integers, weighed down by large companies such as Boeing (-4.29%) or Exxon Mobil (-2, 85%)

The selective S&P 500 stood flat at 3,208.16 points and gained a slight 0.03% or 0.98 units, while the Nasdaq composite market index, which brings together important technology companies and closed yesterday with a historical record, again sealed a Intraday record after rising 0.49% or 48.92 integers, up to 10,002.67 points.

The New York parquet floor expects the Fed to keep its expansionary policy unchanged in a session in which investors will be alert to the possibility of implementing yield limits and knowing with certainty how long the current stimulus policies will be maintained.

In addition, the Fed will reveal its first forecast for the United States economy since the end of last year, since it omitted the one for March, just when the pandemic forced the abrupt closure of the economy. There will also be news about interest rates, which are expected to remain close to zero.

“I don’t think the Fed is going to back down at all, it’s a long-term effort. We think rates will stay that way for a long period of time,” AmeriVet Securities head of rate trading Gregory Faranello said in remarks. to CNBC.

By sector, more than half were trading positively and the highest gains were for technology (0.9%), public services (0.48%) and non-essential goods (0.33%). Negative energy stood out (-2.9%), due to the drop in oil prices, industrial (-1.41%) and financial (-1.35%).

Among the 30 Dow Jones securities, in addition to Boeing and Exxon, Chevron (-2.61%), Raytheon Technologies (-2.32%), Travelers (-2.3%) and American Express (- 1.16). Positive were Apple (1.72%) and Johnson & Johnson (1.34%).

In general, technology companies experienced a good start to the day, with notable increases from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix, which ranged from 0.6% to 2%.

Elsewhere, Texas oil fell 2.13% to $ 38.11 a barrel, gold rose to $ 1,728.30 an ounce, 10-year Treasury yields fell to 0.792%, and the dollar it was losing ground against the euro, with a change of 1,136.

