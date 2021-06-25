Wall Street opens mixed and the Dow Jones rises 0.52% driven by the financial sector

New York, Jun 25 (.) .- Wall Street opened this Friday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.52%, driven by the financial sector.

Half an hour after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 177.63 points, to 34,374.45, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.15% or 6.43 units, to 4,272.92 .

For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, fell 0.16% or 23.48 integers, to 14,346.23.

The New York stock market seemed headed to close the week with optimism, supported by the signs of economic recovery in the United States after the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the latest government estimate, and points to a strong rebound in 2021.

Among the data released this Friday, the price index for personal consumption expenditures rose 3.4% in May, as expected by analysts, representing the largest increase since 1992 and reflecting inflationary pressures.

Faced with concern about rising prices, the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, insisted this week on a hearing in Congress in which the pressures are temporary and the extraordinary monetary stimulus measures are maintained.

On the other hand, yesterday a bipartisan agreement was reached in the Senate on a plan of infrastructure of 1.2 trillion dollars, considered a “great step” in the race against China by President Joe Biden.

And after the closing, the Fed gave its pass in the stress tests to the 23 big banks of the United States and said that “they could endure another serious recession”, which positively influenced the financial sector.

By sectors, finance led the gains with an increase of 0.83%, followed by basic materials (0.43%), while technology (-0.21%) and communications (-0.14%) yielded )

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, Nike’s rise of more than 14% stood out, which has posted record sales in the last quarter as people socialize again.

JPMorgan (0.85%), American Express (0.79%) and Travelers (0.61%) also rose.

The biggest decreases, for Salesforce (-0.88%) and Coca-Cola (-0.69%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 73.68 a barrel, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond amounted to 1.497%, gold rose to $ 1,786.90 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1967.

