Wall Street opens mixed and the Dow Jones rises 0.21%

New York, Jun 30 (.) .- Wall Street opened this Wednesday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, rose 0.21% in the last day of the month and the second quarter.

Twenty minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 72.25 points, to 34,364.54, while the S&P 500 was flat, rebounding 0.01% or 0.62 units, to 4,292, 42.

For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, fell 0.15% or 21.97 integers, to 14,506.37.

By sectors, the greatest gain was for energy companies (0.99%) and essential goods (0.54%) and the greatest decline for health (-0.37%) and technology (-0.27%) ).

The New York stock market was looking for the course this morning but remained close to its records of yesterday, waiting for new data on the economy.

According to analysts, there will be little movement because expectations are set in the June employment report to be released on Friday, which is expected to create 683,000 jobs.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the rise of Walmart (3.34%), Boeing (1.11%) and Chevron (0.68%) stood out.

On the negative side, the most affected were Intel (-1.94%) and Nike (-1.44%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 73.41 a barrel, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.451%, gold fell to $ 1,759.30 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1868.

