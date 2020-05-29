New York, May 29 . .- Wall Street opened mixed this Friday and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, fell 0.45% in an opening marked by geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States and China and the Fear that a second wave of COVID-19 will delay economic recovery.

Five minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 113.33 points to 25,287.31 points, while the selective S&P 500 stood at 3,023.28 points and lost 0.21% or 6.45 units.

For its part, the Nasdaq composite market index, which brings together the main technology companies, was operating in green with a slight advance of 0.29% or 27.56 whole, up to 9,396.54 points.

In the New York parquet, investors were waiting for the press conference that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will offer today, predictably on the relationship with the Asian giant and the possible imposition of trade sanctions that strain relations between the two. powers.

In recent days, Washington has harshly criticized Chinese policy towards Hong Kong and has questioned the autonomy that the former British colony supposedly enjoys, especially after the approval of the government-led citizen security law that it leads. Xi Jinping and who seeks to prosecute Hongkones who are critical of Beijing with crimes of sedition.

Experts point out that Trump’s attacks on China were initially expected to focus on the health field, due to his actions with respect to the virus, but new friction between the two powers has brought back uncertainty about possible restrictions. trade, an issue already overcome after the signing of the phase one trade agreement signed last January by both governments.

By sector, the profits of technology companies (0.53%), the health sector (0.47%), the non-essential goods (0.41%) and the communications (0.32%) stood out. Real estate (-0.88%), public services (-0.76%) and industrial (-0.74%), among others, were trading negatively.

Among the thirty Dow Jones values ​​the table was divided between profit and loss and the highest increases were for Intel (1.18%), Microsoft (1.02%) and Johnson and Johnson (0.56%). The losses of Boeing (-2.04%), Raytheon Technologies (-1.48%) and Caterpillar (-1.45%) were relevant.

Elsewhere, Texas oil was down 1.96% to $ 33.05 a barrel, gold was up at $ 1,744.50 an ounce, 10-year Treasury yields were down to 0.679%, and the dollar it was losing ground against the euro, with a change of 1,111.

