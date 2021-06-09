Wall Street opens mixed and the Dow Jones falls 0.09%, in search of direction

New York, Jun 9 (.) .- Wall Street opened again on Wednesday in mixed terrain, with a 0.09% decline in the Dow Jones Industrials and a solid rise in the Nasdaq index, driven by technology stocks.

Ten minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 30.85 points, to 34,568.97, while the S&P 500 rose 0.09% or 3.81 integers, to 4,231.07 .

For its part, the Nasdaq market composite index advanced 0.40% or 55.01 units, to 13,979.93.

By sectors, the gains were led by technology companies (0.52%) and communication (0.46%), and losses by financial (-0.46%) and industrial (-0.4%).

The New York stock market followed the same dynamics as in recent days, operating cautiously as investors contrast their optimism for the reopening against fear of rising inflation.

“US stocks have been generally hooked in this range since mid-April and it doesn’t seem likely that they will spike anytime soon,” said Oanda analyst Ed Moya.

“Investors want to see how price pressures evolve and how much the market can go down once the Federal Reserve begins to withdraw monetary stimulus,” he added.

On the other hand, Wall Street was watching the new “meme actions” promoted by coordinated investors on social networks like Reddit, which at the beginning of the year unleashed the “GameStop phenomenon”.

His favorite now seems to be the insurer Clover Health, which was up about 12% this morning and has soared 148% in the last week alone.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the increases of Merck (MSD in Europe) stood out, of 1.45%, followed by Procter & Gamble (0.93%), UnitedHealth (0.60%) and Johnson & Johnson (0 , 59%).

On the other hand, those that fell the most were Boeing (-1.02%), Goldman Sachs (-0.98%) and JPMorgan (-0.81%).

Bitcoin was approaching $ 35,000 after the sharp drop attributed to the US seizure of part of the ransom that Colonial Pipeline (the company that operates the US pipelines) paid in that cryptocurrency to a group of “hackers” last month.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 70.26 a barrel, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.477%; gold amounted to 1,897.30 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2214.

(c) . Agency