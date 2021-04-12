Wall Street opens lower, market pending data and results

hello.com

Do you have the makings of a leader? Find out with this quiz

There are people who are born leaders. They make decisions, they have the singing voice and their personality has that charisma and that strength that make others follow them almost with their eyes closed. But there are also people who take on this role because the company or circumstances dictate it. And although they do not seek to act as a leader, they can do that well. Others, however, have a more submissive personality, perhaps insecure, which complicates that job if they have to carry it out. What group are you in? We help you find out with this personality test. – The Personality Test that promotes happiness Personality Test If you want to find out if you have the ability to make decisions, direct and make them obey you or if, on the contrary, you do not have leadership ability, take this test based on the questions of the psychologist María Dueñas. – The new leadership is resilient Tips to be a good leader Whether you have had to lead, or if you already have this personality trait, you have to make the best of it. “Leadership is the key to the survival of any company,” explains Óscar Fuente, Director and Founder of IEBS. “The more people are committed to carrying out an activity or starting a project, the better the results and the greater the impact. A leader must acquire or develop a series of skills that will help guide the team members towards the achievement of the objectives ”, he adds. These are the characteristics of a good leader: They form and enhance the virtues. Promoting the virtues and capabilities of the different team members, as well as taking care of their continuous training, is one of the most important characteristics of a good leader. They should try to promote that growth as much as possible in order to make that person more motivated and, therefore, much more productive. Sense of belonging. The feeling of belonging to a team or an organization not only improves the work environment, but also has a positive impact on relationships and encourages teamwork. In addition, it also affects the motivation of the members, their retention, their commitment and performance. Empathy. Empathic leaders have a need to understand and value the staff’s point of view. They accept opinions without judgment, even if they don’t share them, and they take their feelings into account. This builds trust in the team and creates a more collaborative work environment. Also, most importantly, it lays the foundation for employees to be successful. Resolutive capacity. A good leader must also stand out for his decisive capacity. You have to have the necessary skills to solve problems that may arise within the organization. You must be firm when making decisions and excel at doing so with determination and good spirits. Situational leadership. Every work team needs a leader who guides them on the path to achieving their objectives, but also who knows how to adapt depending on the situation. That is, there is no archetype of leader, he will have to act according to what the company needs, from more diplomatic to more authoritarian. It has to be flexible. Involve the team in decision-making. Decision making will define the success or failure of any organization. Those responsible do not have to be infallible. Involving employees in decision-making can improve the quality and acceptance of decisions. In addition, it fosters motivation and self-esteem of workers and improves interpersonal relationships. Organization. Structure and order are skills that any leader must master. This will help in proactivity, in prioritizing tasks and, above all, in identifying those that can be delegated. A bad organization in the management of a team can have very negative consequences, employees will feel the lack of communication and ineffectiveness on the part of their leader, which will result in a lack of motivation. Focus on objectives. Setting goals, whether they are weekly, monthly, or yearly will help the team know where to row. These should be clear, understandable and specific so that everyone focuses on the same point and goes in the same direction. The leader must design them as a team and focus all actions and efforts to fulfill them. Good communicator: Communication is a fundamental skill for leaders, especially when it comes to transmitting the strategy and vision of the company. Good internal communication between the leader and the team members has to be clear, simple and straightforward. This will avoid conflicts and problems due to misunderstanding. Responsibility. A responsible leader must pursue his goals with perseverance and ambition, but always keeping in mind the consequences of the process. They always look after the interests of the team, since trust has been placed in them and they will be the one who will face any problem that arises. A committed leader will carry out any project with passion. If you like to find out how you are through personality tests, you can do the following: – Personality test to find out why you find it difficult to empathize – Personality test: Are you a dependent or independent person? – Personality test: Do you know if you have Wendy’s syndrome? – Personality test: find out if you have anxiety – Are you an envious person and you don’t know it? Find out with this quiz