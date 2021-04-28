Wall Street Opens Lower Following Results From Tech And Boeing; Fed in focus

Apr 28 (Reuters) – US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, following mixed results from big tech firms and a disappointing performance from Boeing, as investors hope the Federal Reserve will keep its promise to continue with its expansionary monetary policy.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 124.5 points, or 0.37%, at 33,860.46; the S&P 500 index lost 1.6 points, or 0.04%, to 4,185.14 units; and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.4 points, or 0.05%, at 14,082.78 points.

(Report by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)