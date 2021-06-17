Wall Street opens lower, Fed comments weigh on tech companies

Jun 17 (.) – Wall Street fell to open on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in the tech sector, after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start cutting its bond purchases earlier than expected.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 19.3 points, or 0.06%, at 34,014.38; the S&P 500 index fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, to 4,220.37 units; and the Nasdaq Composite was down 40.6 points, or 0.29%, at 13,999.126 units.

(Report by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)