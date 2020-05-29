Wall Street shares opened lower this Friday amid mounting tensions between the US and China and to economic indicators that showed a big drop in consumer spending in April, but an increase in income driven by government aid.

Miami World / Infobae

Within 25 minutes of trading, the Dow Jones industrial average stood at 25,345.84, with a 0.2% drop, which then increased. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% initially to 3,028.39, but then deepened its decline.

The blow was felt most strongly in Europe, where the stock markets registered declines in the main markets. The London FTSE 100 Index sank 2.2% to 6,082.04 points. In the euro zone, the CAC 40 index in Paris fell 1.4% to 4,702.71 points and in Frankfurt, Germany, the DAX fell 1.55% to 11,597.46 points.

“Beijing has defied all threats from the US, and has made it clear that China will have more control over Hong Kong due to a new security law.”Think Markets analyst Naeem Aslam said, trying to interpret the reasons for concern in the financial world.

After climbing earlier in the week, Markets have shown growing concern since President Donald Trump announced a press conference for Friday afternoon. The axis will be in China, after the measure that reinforced its authority over Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the People’s Republic, which is also a key financial center.

Investors fear a revival of the US trade war. and China that could increase the headwinds facing the US economy after the blow caused by the distancing measures to combat the coronavirus. The latest data showed that personal consumption in the country fell 13.6% in April, while personal income soared 10.5% due to increased government aid and unemployment payments under the measures. of emergency spending taken by federal authorities.

On the other hand, consumer sentiment increased slightly since March, but remains lowest since December 2012, according to a University of Michigan survey. However, confidence in the future economic outlook fell sharply.

Among individual companies, Williams Sonoma was up 11.9 percent reporting a surprising profit despite having closed all its stores for more than half the quarter. With many of the Americans locked up at home under confinement orders, online sales of kitchen equipment skyrocketed. For its part, Salesforce.com fell 4.7 percent after a disappointing forecast, as the software giant reported a drop in profits in the first quarter.

Friday’s agenda also includes an appearance by the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, organized by Princeton University.

With information from .