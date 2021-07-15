Wall Street opens lower after corporate results and US employment data

Jul 15 (.) – US stocks fell in early trading on Thursday after the latest corporate results, while a weekly report showed the number of jobless claims in the country was in line with expectations.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.4 points, or 0.02%, at 34,924.81; the S&P 500 index lost 5.3 points, or 0.12%, to 4,369.02 units; and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.2 points, or 0.06%, at 14,635.781 units.

(Report by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)