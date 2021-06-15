Wall Street opens in red and the Dow Jones gives 0.18%, pending the Fed

New York, Jun 15 (.) .- Wall Street opened this Tuesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, lost 0.18% in reaction to new data on the US economy and pending the meeting on monetary policy that the Federal Reserve begins today.

Ten minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 61.39 points, to 34,332.36, while the S&P 500 fell 0.12% or 5.07 units, to 4,250, 08.

For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, fell 0.28% or 39.35 integers, to 14,134.79.

The New York stock market began the day cautiously after yesterday’s double record for the two-day meeting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) begins today, as there is expectation for its next steps in monetary policy in the face of rising inflation.

The US central bank is not expected to take any action, but its forecasts on the economy may move the markets and investors await the comments that its president Jerome Powell will make on Wednesday, at the end of the meeting.

As the US Department of Labor released today, the producer price index rose 6.6% year-on-year in May, the biggest rise in 11 years, when authorities began collecting the data.

On the other hand, the Commerce Department reported that sales in the retail sector fell 1.3% last month, something that experts attribute to higher consumer spending on services that have been paralyzed during the pandemic.

By sectors, the highest gains were for energy companies (1.1%), followed far behind by industrial companies (0.31%).

Technology companies, which have enjoyed a recent resurgence, were the most affected in the first hour, with a decrease of 0.51%, coinciding with a slight movement in the debt market.

Read more

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the declines of JPMorgan (-1%), Home Depot (-0.72%) and Apple (-0.71%) and the rebound of Boeing (1%), Chevron (0, 97%) or Walgreens (0.80%).

Bitcoin remained at $ 40,000 after a notable rise the day before, attributed to a tweet by Tesla founder Elon Musk, in which he reiterated that the company will once again accept payments in that cryptocurrency if it is generated from clean energy.

In other markets, Texas oil was rising at this time to $ 71.70 a barrel, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond advanced at 1.511%, gold was at $ 1,869.20 an ounce and the dollar was gaining ground against to the euro, with a change of 1.2116.

(c) . Agency