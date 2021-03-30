Wall Street opens in red and the Dow Jones falls 0.30% pending debt

New York, Mar 30 (EFE) .- Wall Street opened this Tuesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, fell 0.30% with the market pending the movements in the public debt market.

Twenty minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 98.34 points, to 33,073.03; and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.46% or 18.36 points, to 3,952.73.

The Nasdaq index, which brings together the most important technology companies, lost 0.83% or 108.26 points, standing at 12,951.38 integers.

The US market experienced volatility yesterday amid the tensions caused by the strong liquidation of assets of the Archegos Capital fund at the end of last week, which has splashed other firms.

Measured by the Vix index, volatility seemed to moderate this Tuesday with a rise close to 3.5% while the day before it shot up almost 10%.

Archegos, operated by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, had accumulated large positions in some stocks through derivatives that there is no obligation to publicly report.

The US bank, which fell yesterday, rose today led by Morgan Stanley (2.03%) and Goldman Sachs (1.89%), which have managed to limit their losses related to the fund, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The New York stock market was also pending the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond, which rose to 1.77%, causing sales among the most important technology companies.

The movements in the debt market respond to the prospects for economic growth as the Covid-19 crisis is overcome but also to fears about inflation, according to experts.

By sectors, first thing in the morning only financial (0.73%) was green and the biggest setbacks were for energy (-1.33%), technology (-1.14%) and non-essential goods ( -0.71%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the rises in JPMorgan (1.91%) or Caterpillar (0.90%) stood out, but also the decrease in technology companies Intel (-1.80%), Apple (-1.74% ), Microsofot (-1.48%) or Salesforce (-1.46%).

In other markets; Texas oil was down to $ 60.46 a barrel; the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond stood at 1.747%, gold fell to $ 1,682.30 an ounce; and the dollar appreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.1718.

