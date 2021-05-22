Wall Street opens higher this Friday despite weekly unemployment

Wall Street continues to confirm the economic recovery with good data to close the week, with the main indicators consolidating after the binge of stimuli in recent months. The Dow Jones rises 0.64% to 34,308.41 points; the Nasdaq rose 0.45% to 13,596.58 and the S&P 500 rose 0.54% to 4,181.76 points.

In a context of volatility around cryptocurrencies, according to EuropaPress, the United States Federal Reserve plans to publish a report in the summer in which it will explore the implications of technology in digital payments, including a section focused on the possibility of that the central bank issues its own digital currency.

The day on Thursday passed calmly, both in fixed income and in equities, while looking for new catalysts to try to beat the zone of annual highs. It all depends on the intensity of the tapering debate.

The Fed minutes from the April 27-28 meeting have suggested that the debate on tapering could start in July. Although Jerome Powell has repeatedly asked investors for patience and more after the disappointing employment data was known: 444,000 vs 478,000 previously and vs 450,000 expected.

For his part, Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, said: “I expect a growth of the US economy of 6.5% for this year. In addition, Kaplan points out that the agency will have to debate “sooner rather than later” on “tapering”.

At the business level, CNBC notes that cruise lines rose after Carnival said some companies would resume cruising in July. Carnival added 1% in premarket operations.

Ford also rises after confirming yesterday that it has 20,000 reservations for its new electric F-150. Home Depot shares, meanwhile, rose 0.7% after the retailer announced a new $ 20 billion share buyback program.

Read more

In the technology sector, the announcement of the new Tesla Model S that will be presented on June 3 stands out, Elon Musk said yesterday. On the other hand, they report from Alphavalue, in a chat he announced “I have not sold and will not sell any Dogecoin.”

Another positive signal for the market is that the new IPO of Oatly (the Swedish brand of oat milk) rose 18% yesterday in its debut on the Nasdaq (index somewhat more resentful) and 8% in the operations before the marketing this morning.

The euro yields 0.25% against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.2193 ‘greenbacks’.

OPEC + compliance stood at 113% in April, slightly below March’s level, according to Reuters sources. Increases in the price of oil around 2%. Brent, the benchmark in Europe, rises to 66.36 dollars; while the American West Texas is trading at $ 63.41.