Wall Street opens higher thanks to Biden’s promise with vaccines

Wall Street futures arrive mixed after Biden’s remarks

In the Dow Jones, the shares that increased the most are those of Nike with a rise of 1.40%, JP Morgan 1.26% and Visa 1.06%. While the shares that fell the most are Boeing with a fall of 0.64%, Coca-Cola 0.34% and McDonald’s 0.33%.

All this after the American president, Joe Biden announces that he aspires to inoculate 200 million doses of vaccines during his first 100 days in the White House.

This Thursday also spoke the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who announced in an interview on the ‘Morning Edition’ program of National Public Radio that “As we make substantial progress toward our goals, we will gradually reduce “the $ 120 billion monthly bond purchases made by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

These statements made the stock markets correct at the opening on Thursday, although Biden’s announcement finally underpinned the rises. Thus, the Dow Jones rose 0.62%, the Nasdaq 0.12% and the S&P 500 0.55%.

On the economic agenda, weekly unemployment data were better than anticipated, since the initial unemployment claims they fell below 700,000.

What’s more, Fourth quarter GDP was revised up, up 4.3% from the previous 4.1%. All this after the March preliminary activity indicators confirm that the economic recovery in the US continues to strengthen.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the day this Friday with an advance of 1.56% in its main indicator, the Nikkei, encouraged by the positive indicators on the US economy and the progress in the vaccination campaign in that country. The Nikkei ended up 446.82 points to 29,176.70 integers, while the broader Topix index, which includes the largest capitalization stocks in the first section, gained 28.61 points or 1 , 46%, up to 1,984.16 integers.

The Seoul Stock Exchange rose on Friday, with its main indicator gaining 1.09% thanks to the stabilization of oil prices and plans to increase the rate of vaccination in the US against COVID-19. The South Korean selective Kospi gained 32.68 points today to stand at 3,041.01 units, while the Kospi technology stock index rose 0.18%, or 1.71 points, to close at 956.7 units.

Most of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges closed the week in green, with the exception of the Philippines and Vietnam, encouraged by the prospects for the recovery of the economy and the good indicators in the US.

China will impose anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports for the next five years from March 28, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday. Importers bringing in wines related to “dumping” (unfair competition) activities detected by China will have to pay taxes to the Chinese customs authority, according to the statement.

The call for a boycott on Chinese social networks after the rejection of Xinjiang cotton from foreign clothing brands has caused Nike and Adidas to lose advertising contracts, H&M is banned from virtual platforms or Hugo Boss ensures that he will continue to “buy and support” that material. The campaign began yesterday on Weibo, known as the “Chinese Twitter”, after a crossing of sanctions between China and several Western countries on account of the alleged human rights violations and forced labor that, according to some reports rejected by the Chinese government, have place in that region.

Business confidence in Germany rose again in March to 96.6 points, from 92.7 in February, the highest value since June 2019, reflecting greater optimism about the current situation. German companies believe that optimism has returned despite the recent increase in covid-19 infections, according to the business confidence index of the German Institute for Economic Research (Ifo), published on Friday.

The volume of retail sales in the United Kingdom partially recovered in February, with a rise of 2.1%, according to data released this Friday. The National Statistics Office (ONS) revealed today in a statement that these sales, however, failed to reverse the sharp drop of 8.2% detected last January, due to the impact of the restrictions to contain the covid pandemic.

The manufacture of vehicles in Spain fell 17.3% in February compared to the same month of 2020, to 217,065 units, due to lower demand and the shortage of microchips, the National Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers reported this Friday (Anfac).

Norway will delay its decision on resuming the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

In the commodities market, a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, rises 2.18% to $ 63.16 per barrel, while the US West Texas is revalued by 2.33% to 59.85 Dollars. All this while the Suez Canal is still blocked by a freighter, which has driven the price of crude oil.