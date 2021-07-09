Wall Street opens higher driven by rebound banks and energy

Jul 9 (.) – US stocks rose at Friday’s open as bank and energy stocks rallied after a slump caused by doubts about the economy’s growth, although the benchmarks S&P 500 and Dow Jones were on the rise. on the way to its biggest weekly decline since mid-June.

* The Dow Jones Average Industrial Average was up 35.6 points, or 0.10%, at 34,457.51. The S&P 500 rose 8.6 points, or 0.20%, to 4,329.38 units and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.6 points, or 0.13%, to 14,578.428 units.

