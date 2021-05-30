Wall Street opens higher after controlled inflation data

The key indicator of inflation in the US and the one that is mainly followed by the Federal Reserve, the basic index of personal consumption expenditures – known by the acronym PCE – rose 3.1% in April, above the 2.9% forecast But not in a percentage to unsettle Wall Street investors. At the same time, the savings rate remained high at 14.9% last month, while consumer spending increased 0.5%, in line with estimates.

US indicators brace for a long weekend -Next Monday the market will remain closed for the celebration of Memorial Day- and they are encouraged amid growing optimism about the US economic recovery after the solid data of the labor market published yesterday.

The president of the United States prepares a budget of six trillion dollars to strengthen the middle classes and infrastructure, according to The New York Times. Regarding the infrastructure plan, the White House aims for 1.7 trillion dollars. Senate Republicans presented a counter offer of one trillion dollars.

Biden set the end of May as the deadline for the negotiations and stated: “We must use the current moment to finance the infrastructure plan, taking advantage of the fact that rates are very low.”

For its part, Yellen said yesterday that “recent inflation is sporadic, not endemic. It is expected to be at elevated levels for several more months. We will have to closely monitor the situation ”. On the other hand, the US Treasury Secretary commented that work is being done to bring Iran back to the nuclear treaty (JCPOA).

Shares of Salesforce are up 6.5% after the software company’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations for its results. By contrast, HP shares are down more than 6% despite the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Ford is trading flat at the open, although its shares are up 11% after unveiling its new electric vehicle strategy.

Costco published yesterday after the closing the figures for the third fiscal quarter with sales of 45.28 billion dollars, 21% more compared to $ 43.51 trillion in the same period last year.

Gap disclosed sales of $ 3.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $ 0.48 per share versus -0.05 previously. The management team was satisfied and posted guidelines for the fiscal year.

The euro is trading 0.26% down against the US dollar and it is exchanged at 1.2161 ‘greenbacks’ while the yield of the US bond stands at 1.60%.

Oil prices rise around 1%. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rises 1% to $ 69.60 per barrel, while West Texas is revalued 1.26% to $ 67.37.