Wall Street opens green on unexpected rise in retail sales

Wall Street opens green amid rising retail sales

Wall Street closed this mixed Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, rose 0.15% in a session marked by better than expected business results, including those of Morgan Stanley, which however did not rescue from the red neither the S&P 500 nor the Nasdaq.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.15%; but the selective S&P 500 lost 0.33%. For its part, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%.

After the falls experienced by the US indices yesterday, today the main Wall Street indices begin the last session of the week in green, based on the good results presented by banks and the unexpected increase in retail sales in June. For its part, the Dow Jones points 0.14%, the S&P 500 0.25% and the Nasdaq, which leads the increases, 0.41%.

Undoubtedly, an intense week for the New York stock market with the publication of first half results by large companies such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America or Morgan Stanley, which, in general, have exceeded expectations.

However, the week has also been marked by the June CPI data, which marked its highest rise since 2008 with increases of 5.4%, and with the statements that have emerged around US inflation.

The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, assured this Wednesday that inflation will remain high “in the coming months” in the United States, and stressed that the economy is “far” from the objectives of the central bank to propose a change in policy. monetary, which was what investors focused on.

To all this yesterday added new statements before the Committee on Banking Services of the US Senate: “Inflation is well above 2%. It would be inappropriate to react to inflation if it were only temporary. The Federal Reserve will continue to monitor threats to inflation“, To which he added,” we are still far from the barrier imposed by the Federal Reserve to start tapering. “

For his part, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, stated “We are in a situation where we can start tapering. When it comes to tapering, the Fed should keep its options open. Part of the high inflation that we are seeing is temporary and could last until 2022 ”.

These statements were also joined by the president of the Chicago Federal Reserve, Charles Evans, “If inflation is more persistent, we may need to adjust our position sooner than expected.”

In the macro agenda of the day The publication of retail sales for June and the preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index for July stand out.

In the case of the former, retail sales rose unexpectedly in June, as demand for goods remained strong even as spending is returning to services, reinforcing expectations that economic growth will accelerate in the second quarter.

Retail sales recovered 0.6% last month, according to Friday’s Commerce Department statement. May data was revised down to show that sales fell 1.7% instead of 1.3% as previously reported.

Excluding cars, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 1.1% last month after a downwardly revised decline of 1.4% in May.

The so-called underlying retail sales correspond more closely to the consumer spending component of the Gross Domestic Product. They were previously estimated to have fallen 0.7% in May.

“With the economy reopening, spending on services has started to rebound and could divert some of the spending on goods to some services that are not included in the retail sales report,” said Kevin Cummins, chief economist at NatWest Markets in Stamford. , Connecticut.

From the business side, Morgan Stanley, which presented its results for the first semester in yesterday’s session, earning 7,631 million dollars (about 6,500 million euros), 56% more than in the previous year. Likewise, it obtained a net profit of 3,511 million dollars and invoiced 14,759 million dollars.

For its part, Bank of New York increased its profits by 9.9% compared to 2020. The company achieved revenues of 3,960 million.

Moderna rose 7.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the drugmaker will join the S&P 500 index from the start of trading on July 21, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

On the other hand, according to market rumors, the American company Netflix will add video games to its subscription service sometime next year, although there is also talk of offering a separate platform.

OPEC indicated that production increased by +590 kb / d in June to a total of 26.03 M b / d. In 2022, he expects consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels. It expects demand to increase by +3.28 M b / d to a total of 99.86 M b / d in 2022. Maintains its outlook for global demand to increase by +5.95 M b / d in 2021