Wall Street opens green and the Dow Jones rises 0.24% pending Fed minutes

New York, Jul 7 . .- Wall Street opened this Wednesday in green and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, rose 0.24% with the market pending the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve.

A quarter of an hour after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 84.07 points, to 34,661.44; while the selective S&P 500 advanced 0.27% or 11.69 units, to 4,355.23.

The composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.39% or 57.15 integers, to 14,720.79.

The New York stock market yesterday closed a session with little volume of operations after a long and festive weekend in the US, after a positive opening in July that has taken the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to the record.

Investors began the day with optimism and renewed the all-time highs in these indicators awaiting the Fed’s minutes, in which they will look for clues on monetary policy, and data on the labor market.

By sectors, at this time the advances of the companies of basic materials (0.69%) and technology (0.54%) stood out, while those of energy fell especially (-0.34%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the highest earnings were for Apple (1.60%), American Express (1.53%) and Procter & Gamble (0.79%).

On the negative side, the most affected were Goldman Sachs (-0.43%) and UnitedHealth (-0.39%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 73.73 a barrel, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.31%, gold rose to $ 1,805.0 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1801.

