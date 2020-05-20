New York, May 20 . .- Wall Street opened on Wednesday in green and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, registered gains of 1.22% in an opening marked by the positive perspectives of investors regarding the progressive returns to normality in most of the US states and the lack of significant regrowths of COVID-19 in those places where reopens have occurred.

Five minutes after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones advanced 294.50 points and stood at 24,501.36 integers, especially boosted by large listed companies such as Dow Inc (3.33%) and JPMorgan Chase ( 3.25%).

For its part, the selective S&P 500 rose 1.27% or 37.20 points, to 2,960.14 integers and the Nasdaq composite market index, which brings together the main technology companies, gained 1.48% or 135, 88 units, up to 9,320.98 points.

Investors approached the day with optimism, also pushed by continued increases in oil and by the good quarterly results of some retail companies such as Lowe’s, whose shares advanced close to 5%

According to experts, there is consensus on the floor regarding the ability of the business fabric to adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic, although they are aware that the new reality will increase operating expenses.

There is also confidence regarding the ability of central banks and their credit lines to act, especially after the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, pointed out in recent days that the administration “still it has tools and ammunition “to expand the measures launched.

Likewise, the spirits regarding the possibility of the COVID-19 vaccine arriving, which caused significant gains two days ago, have relaxed after a scientific article questioned the progress made by the modern pharmaceutical company.

In this context, among the large listed companies in the Industrial Dow Jones, Boeing (3.13%), Caterpillar (2.95%) and Goldman Sachs (2.93%) also operated green. Only Merck & Co (-0.76%) stood in red.

By sector, all were listed in green and were led by energy (3.02%), industrial (2.23%) and financial (2.22%).

In other markets, Texas oil was up 3.13% to $ 32.96 a barrel, a rise driven by falling US crude inventories and picking up demand.

In addition, at this time gold rose to $ 1,748.50 an ounce, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 0.708% and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.0976.

