A moderately bearish open on Wall Street is expected. These are the factors to consider.

1- The main factor that generates weakness is the same as last Friday. The fact that Trump has opened the door again to the trade war. A door that, as the market knows on other occasions, is not so easy to close by the FED.

Today, Pompeo, Trump and Mnuchin have threatened China that if they do not comply with the trade agreement and do not admit the virus crisis as an excuse, there will be retaliation in the form of increased tariffs,

They also accuse China of hiding information and falsifying data about the epidemic, which meant that adequate measures were not taken by other countries, and even Trump accuses them of spreading the virus in other countries. Pompeo has accused them that the virus was born in a military laboratory.

The Australian press also accuses China of cheating with the data and quite harshly in its issues today. Of course, the figures of affected and deceased Chinese are not believed nor the one who roasted the butter. The other countries are also inventing a lot of things, but China is something really exaggerated.

You see what a panorama.

2- Of course, although to a lesser extent the very negative macro data that comes from all sides also influence, we are already entering the worst of the crisis and the data is going from bad to worse.

3- The news about the drop in the number of cases, start to seem discounted and less case is made. The dubious help that the Gilead medicine can provide is also discounted. And no one expects a vaccine in quite some time. Trump’s comment that he will have it later this year is not very credible.

4- The airline sector can have a very hard time after the news that Buffett has sold all his shares in the sector and they were many and for quite a lot of money. The sage of Omaha no longer trusts them.

5- Investment banking has reached a new consensus. At the moment above 3000 they do not see it to the SP because they are excessive valuations and await correction.

But an intermediate correction that could come according to what JP Morgan said this morning at 2600 and according to Wilson of Morgan Stanley in the early afternoon at 2,650. The consensus is falling to some point from 2400 to 2650 and rising from the end of June to 3000-3150 at the end of the year according to banks.

6- From a technical point of view above the resistance 3000 of the SP 500 seems impossible at the moment and below the first support is very clearly located at 2700. If you lose it between 2600 to 2650 it has very strong support.

The gamma of the market goes to negative before closings below 2820 and we are in that area.

7- Apple today released a new version of its Mcbook pro

8- Buffett’s company gives record quarterly losses of almost 50,000 million

The insurance sector falls sharply in the face of poor forecasts by companies in the sector

Tyson Foods down 3.5% after poor results

Ferrari lows forecasts

Uber has announced the closure of its food delivery activity in several countries due to poor prospects

9- Oil returns to decreases, which hurts the energy sector.