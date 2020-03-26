Wall Street shares opened higher on Thursday after the Senate approved a massive stimulus bill, and while the government reported an unprecedented increase in jobless claims from the United States.

Approximately five minutes after opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average It was up 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 broad based also gained 1.7 percent at 2,517.56, along with the Nasdaq Technology Index.

In Europe, European stock markets were down 2%.

So, at 9.15 am, London lost 2.77%, while Frankfurt lost 2.5%, Paris fell 2.2%; Madrid 2.1%; Milan 1.7%. The index Euro Stoxx 50, where the most capitalized companies in the euro zone are represented, 2.09%

The initial descent of the great squares of the Old Continent came after the rise of Wall Street on the eve, when the Dow Jones Industrials index advanced 2.39%, the S&P 500 1.15% and the technological Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

The futures of the NYSE indices, however, do not have good prospects first thing this Thursday morning, with numbers in the red.

Regarding the German bond, its profitability stood at -0.315% at this time, two tenths less than in the previous session.

Investors welcomed the approval in the United States of a $ 2 trillion stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the pandemicBut there are already signs that some states will need more money for medical supplies, as the health system struggles to keep up.

In Asia, the Tokyo fell 4.51% this Thursday due to investors’ concern about the impact on economic activity of the appeal to the people of Tokyo to stay home after an increase in coronavirus infections.

The benchmark index Nikkei fell 882.03 points, that 4.51%, up to 18,664.60 units, below the psychological barrier of 19,000 integers, which it had recovered on the eve after several weeks and after its highest daily point rise in 30 years.

The Topix, which groups the firms in the first section, those with the largest capitalization in the Japanese stock market, fell 25.30 points, 1.78%, up to 1,399.32 units.

In the Chinese exchanges there were moderate losses, around 1%.

The fall of close to 2% of the futures on the US indices affected the beginning of the session in Europeas well as the barrel drop of Brent oil, a reference in Europe, which at this time was falling close to a dollar, almost 3%, up to $ 26.6.

The dollar fell against the dollar and the yen on Thursday, before the publication of a report in the United States that is expected to show an increase in applications for unemployment benefits due to the layoffs that many companies are making due to the rapid advance of the coronavirus.

The pound sterling extended its decline against the euro and the dollar for fear that the United Kingdom is ill prepared to face the increase in cases of coronavirus, after the overflow suffered by the health systems of Spain and Italy.