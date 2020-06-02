Opening with increases on Wall Street. Dow Jones rose 0.55%, S&P 500 0.34% and Nasdaq 0.14%.

With the Dow Jones at 25,603.86 points,American express leads the index’s advances, with a rebound of 2.45%, ahead ofDow and ofExxon, which appreciated 1.73% and 1.66%, respectively.

Conversely, the worst value of the Dow Jones in the early stages of the day on Wall Street isRaytheon Technologies, which yields 1.44%, followed byIntel, which cuts 1.07%, and Merck, that 0.40% is left.

Economic data, stimulus plans and a restart of business have helped the S&P 500 to rise 38% from its March lows, leaving it just 11% below its record high of February 19.

The progress of today’s session comes after Wall Street closed green yesterday, with the main indexes of the New York Stock Exchange encouraged by the economic reopens that are taking place in the United States and without an apparent reaction to the violent riots resulting from the protests against racial injustice in some cities.

The New York parquet started the day in red due to geopolitical and trade tensions with China, especially after Beijing’s decision to stop importing certain American products, a new friction after the tariff war that settled at the beginning of the year with the first phase of an agreement.

US President Donald Trump reported yesterday that he will deploy military troops in cities to contain the protests that are spreading throughout the country. following the death of a black citizen while in police custody.

Specifically, the president noted that thousands of heavily armed soldiers and security agents are being deployed to stop violence in the United States capital, and promised to do the same in other cities if mayors and governors fail to regain control. from the streets.

“If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the Army and quickly solve the problem for them,” he said.

Hours after the deployment of the army, At least five US police officers were shot at during the protests.

Trump increased tensions by posing before the media in front of a church with a Bible in hand, after law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to evict protesters and allow the president to walk to the church after giving a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Protesters set fire to a shopping mall in Los Angeles, looted stores in New York City, and confronted police in St. Louis, Missouri, where four officers were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. A fifth officer was shot during protests in the Las Vegas Strip area, police told the AP news agency.

Euro and oil, at highs of almost three months

In the currency market, the dollar loses attractiveness as a refuge, euro rises to 11-week high, while hopes remain in the market for a recovery in the global economy.

The market expects the European Central Bank increases on Thursday by about 500,000 million euros its temporary emergency purchasing program in the event of a pandemic, or PEPP, from its current € 750 billion.

“The strengthening of commodity currencies and the weakening of safe haven currencies suggests that investor appetite remains strong for another day … Investors seem to be betting on the prospect of a global economic recovery,” they explain. from JFD Group.

For his part, Oil prices are also rising today, approaching three-month highs., given expectations that large producers will agree to extend supply cuts during a videoconference likely to be held this week.

Brent prices have doubled in the past six weeks, thanks to reduced pumping by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and an alliance led by Russia, a group known as OPEC +. However, prices continue to accumulate a 40% drop in the year.

OPEC + producers are evaluating extending their cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about 10% of global pumping, until July or August, in an internet meeting scheduled for 4 June.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe rose 1.91%, to $ 39.03 per barrel, while West Texas rose by 1.55%, to $ 35.98.

