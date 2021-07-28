Wall Street moves away from its highs despite the insistence of the Federal Reserve

Related news

Wall Street stopped along the way despite the insistence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in its stimulus plan. The monetary institution has decided keep your debt purchase schedule and benchmark interest rates unchanged of the largest economy in the world, although it has recognized “progress” towards the achievement of its objectives.

Investors weren’t expecting big news from the Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, nor in the speech of the president of the institution, Jerome Powell. However, winks have been made towards the most aggressive wing of the institution, which is already demanding concrete steps towards a modulation of stimuli or tapering.

With this scenario, the Dow Jones it cut 0.36% to drop once more from 35,000 points, at 34,930.9 points. 0.02% lost the S&P 500, which managed to keep the 4,400 integers by six tenths. The technological Nasdaq it was unmarked with rises of 0.7% that placed its graph at 14,762.6 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

As President Joe Biden considered Force Federal Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccine, the rebound in cases of the Delta variant gave the Fed arguments in recent weeks to stay at its thirteen. Uncertainty about the most immediate direction for the global economy continued to weigh on investment sentiment.

With regard to the macroeconomic agenda of the day, this Wednesday it was only possible to highlight the June trade balance, which showed a deficit of 91.21 trillion dollars. A somewhat thicker figure than a month ago.

Burgers

In the corporate field, two hamburger chains became protagonists. On the one hand, McDonald’s lost 1.9% after having reported a net profit of 2,219.3 million dollars, which represents an improvement of 359% compared to June a year ago, when suffered its worst quarterly result in 13 years.

For its part, Restaurant Brands was pilloried after learning of its decision to sell a majority stake in its Iberian division to the US venture capital fund Cinven. The matrix of brands like Burger King it lost 0.9% after closing the largest historical transaction in the restaurant sector in Spain.

Airplanes and vaccines

In the quarterly results chapter, Boeing took off with increases of 4.2% after noting that it obtained a net profit of 6 million dollars in the quarter. And that after having recorded losses of 3.036 million a year ago. A turnaround that was attributed to 737 MAX deliveries recovery, a model that has already delivered 130 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the American pharmaceutical Pfizer It rose 3.2% after having revised its annual income forecasts upwards thanks to the boost to its business that the antigen against the coronavirus developed together with the German BioNTech. Now it expects to bill up to 80,000 million dollars this year compared to the 72,500 that it had been considering as a ceiling.

Follow the topics that interest you