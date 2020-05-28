May 28, 2020 | 11:30 am

The main Wall Street indexes advance this Thursday, after data that showed a decrease in initial applications for unemployment in the United States.

At 11:25 a.m. (Mexico time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.53%, at 25,684.46 units; the S&P 500 rose 0.69%, to 3,056.98 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.81%, to 9,488.94 units.

In Mexico, the CPI of the Mexican Stock Exchange lost 1.14%, to 36,469.56 points, dragged down by Cemex shares, which fell 2.83%.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones and S&P closed at their best level since March, as the risk appetite of the markets increases as economic activity picks up.

Initial jobless claims increased by 2.1 million last week, extending a downward trend, despite remaining at a record level, according to Labor Department data.

Since the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, more than 40 million US citizens who lost their jobs have applied for unemployment insurance.

Investors also focus their attention on economic indicators that show the impact of the coronavirus and the new tensions between the United States and China.

United States GDP fell 5% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Commerce Department review, which previously showed a contraction of 4.8%.

On Wednesday, Congress passed a law to sanction Chinese officials involved in the crackdown on Muslim minority groups, hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong would no longer be seen as a politically autonomous state of China.

This Thursday, the Chinese Congress approved a security law that will allow greater interference in Hong Kong. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that this week he will announce his decision on possible sanctions on China by the legislation.

Tensions hit Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which lost 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.29% and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.32%.

In the raw materials market, oil prices rise, despite data that showed an increase in crude inventories in the US.

WTI gains 2.80% at $ 33.73 a barrel, while North Sea Brent crude oil rises 2.13% at $ 35.48, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the main exchanges closed with gains, a day after the presentation of the European Union plan to reactivate the economies affected by the pandemic.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index gained 1.79%, the Madrid Stock Exchange rose 0.69% and the London, Frankfurt and Paris indices climbed more than 1%.