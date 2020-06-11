June 11, 2020 | 3:25 pm

The main Wall Street indexes noted their deepest drop since March on Thursday, as investors evaluate an increase in COVID-19 contagions, as the United States economy reactivates, and the Federal Reserve warnings that the Recovery will take time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.9%, that is, more than 1,800 points, to 25,128.17 units; the S&P 500 fell 5.8% to 3,002.10 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.2% to 9,492.73 units. All three indices marked their worst daily performance since March 16, the first trading day after the emergency cut that the Federal Reserve applied to the interest rate.

On that occasion, the Dow Jones and the S&P 50 closed with a double-digit drop, something that had not happened since 1987, while the Nasdaq recorded its deepest decline since there are records, due to the emergence of the coronavirus in the markets.

With falls this Thursday, the S&P 500 posted its longest losing streak since March 9 and the Dow Jones accumulated three consecutive sessions with setbacks for the first time since May 13.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq finished above 10,000 points for the first time in its history fueled by a rally in tech stocks and a new Tesla record.

All sectors of the S&P 500 ended in red and the biggest losses were in the energy, financial, raw materials and real estate sectors.

Shares of American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which had recovered earlier in the week, plunged more than 15%. as well as the papers of the cruise companies Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line. Shares of the Kohl’s department store chain fell more than 11%.

In Mexico, the Price and Quotation Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange lost 3.76%, to stand at 36,827.36 points, its deepest decline since March 27. Just Monday, it closed at three-month highs, above 39,000 units.

The mood of the markets was clouded by reports of a record hospitalizations and a significant increase in coronavirus infections in states such as Texas, Arizona and California, which may lead authorities to impose new restrictions to prevent its spread.

“With the increase in new cases and hospitalizations and investors worried that the recent protests are sparking a wave of infections, the risk of weak economic growth has increased,” Denis DeBusschere, an analyst at EvercoreISI, told CNBC.

To date, the number of COVID-19 infections exceeds two million in the United States, with a balance of 113,467 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) forecast on Wednesday that the US economy will contract 6.5% in 2020 and that unemployment will close this year at 9.3%.

Fed President Jerome Powell stressed that the recovery will go a long way and that the benchmark rate will be at record lows, at least until 2022.

This Thursday, data from the Labor Department showed that initial applications for unemployment benefits increased by 1.5 million during the past week, below what analysts expected, which shows signs of a recovery in the labor market, although the level of applications Continuous continues at record levels.

In the commodities market, oil prices are posting their worst performance since April, a day after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed an unprecedented surge in crude inventories.

The July WTI contract falls 9.4% to $ 35.87 a barrel, and North Sea Brent crude oil loses 8.87% to $ 38.03, according to Bloomberg data.

In Europe, the main stock markets fell dragged down by the automotive, travel and tourism sectors.

The pan-European Stoxx 50 index fell 4.53%, while the London FTSE 100 closed down 3.99), the Frankfurt DAX and the Paris CAC 40 fell 4.47% and 4.71%, respectively. Madrid’s Ibex 35 fell 5.04%.

In Asia, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 2.3%, the Nikkei 225 Japan fell 2.8%, and the Australian stock market fell 3.1%.

With information from .