Wall Street manages to hold on to rebound despite poor employment data

Wall Street struggled to aim higher this Wednesday despite the jugs of cold water that were the two most relevant macroeconomic references of the session. Bargain hunters appear on the scene after the setbacks suffered the day before by tensions in the Pacific and the probe balloon launched by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, warning of possible rate hikes.

The bitter drink after the former president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) encouraged the monetary institution to raise the official price of the dollar if inflation overheated it came from the labor market. On April 742,000 jobs were created in non-agricultural sectors according to the ADP survey, significantly below the 800,000 jobs that economists expected to see.

Faced with this scenario, the indices were unable to set course in unison. While the technological Nasdaq fell to 0.3% and 13,500 points, the industrial Dow Jones it rose 0.3% to 34,200 points. The S&P 500 it also advanced 0.1% to the edge of 4,200 points.

After the employment data, the second most notable reference of the session this Wednesday failed to straighten the course of the market. And is that the index ISM non-manufacturing for April it remained at 62.7 points, significantly below the 69.5 integers expected by analysts.

The fact that the PMI indicator of activity in the services sector has rebounded to 64.7 points or that the Crude oil inventories have been reduced by 7.99 million barrels they were not enough arguments for a decided rebound from the advances.

Newspapers and cars

For the corporate field, The New York Times Company it was left close to 3% after the publishing company of the renowned newspaper reported a net profit of 41.1 million dollars, 25.1% more than in the first quarter of last year. The 6.6% increase in group turnover it seemed insufficient for the analysts who more closely monitor its evolution.

3%, but higher, the shares of General Motors. The auto giant optimistically fits a net profit of $ 3.022 billion in its first fiscal quarter that multiply by almost ten the profits obtained in the same period of the previous year. Analysts have especially applauded the increase in billing in North America and China.

Hotels and casinos

The recovery from the pandemic still has not reached the hotel sector and this was noticeable both in the balance sheet and in the price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings. With a demand for rooms that has not risen, the group’s shares were down 2.6%.

Better luck runs the casino group Caesars Entertainment, whose shares were up 5% after posting losses of more than $ 400 million in the first three months of the year. The company, a Las Vegas classic, manages to improve on the pessimistic market forecasts.