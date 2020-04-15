They run hours of definitions for Argentina’s finances, waiting for the offer of restructuring of debt that the Government would be presenting this Thursday to international creditors.

The wheel was negative on the outside, with 2% average losses on Wall Street, but the ADRs of Argentine companies operated with mixed numbers and the shares of the banks, with holding of bonds in portfolio, exhibited increases between 2.4 and 6.5 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrials fell 1.9%, after the debacle of retail sales in the US, which registered a record drop, and a slightly negative balance in the first quarter of the year.

Upon completion of operations on the New York Stock Exchanges, the Dow Jones fell 445 points, until 23,504 unitswhile the selective S&P 500 subtracted 2.2%, to 2,783 integers.

For its part, the composite market index Nasdaq, in which large technology companies are listed, fell 1.4% to culminate in 8,393 units, in a day where the economic paralysis caused by COVID-19 was again the protagonist.

The Dow Jones Industrials of Wall Street maintains an improvement of 22% with respect to the floor of March 23, 2020. This Wednesday the benchmark was below 24,000 points, while the barrel of Petroleum of Texas ended stable, just above the USD 20 for contracts with delivery in May.

Meanwhile, the Merval of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange advanced on this day 4.2% in pesos, to close over 32,000 points.

“Since testing a minimum value of 21,738 points on March 18, the leading index showed a almost 40% in pesos, an improvement that allowed the area of ​​30,000 points to be recovered ”, the analysts of Research for Traders.

Due to the rise in the implicit exchange rate, the recovery of the S&P Merval panel in dollars was 16% from the lows of March 18.

In Argentina, the dollar remains true to the balance of stock trading. With the exchange market restricted to a minimum expression, and facing the barrage of pesos injected by the Central Bank in the last month, in which the Monetary Base expanded by 40% -about $ 700,000 million-, the alternative of hedge in hard currency through stock market operations.

Also they CEDEAR, certificates backed by foreign shares that are traded in pesos on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, are growing in terms of demand to get out of the Argentine risk and its volume traded equals that of domestic shares.

In sovereign bonds, volume was mainly concentrated in the Bonar 2024, since this bond is used to carry out exchange rate operations.