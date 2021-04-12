Wall Street looks to new highs despite hints of a spike in inflation

Related news

Wall street it repeats movements lacking in courage in one direction or another for its benchmarks. However, the most optimistic tone that he has displayed in his last speeches the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) it is enough for some indicators to cautiously re-peek at new all-time highs. And yet new clues are coming about an imminent upturn in inflation.

The key data of this Friday’s session came with the industrial price index, which in March rose 1%, twice what economists had been predicting. A jump that is consistent with expectations that core inflation will rise sharply as the economic recovery progresses and, especially, household consumption.

Faced with this scenario, a different course between the Wall Street benchmarks. The Nasdaq it fell 0.2% to jeopardize the 13,800 point level. 0.2% was what the S&P 500, which was thus reaching new records above 4,100 points. He also entered territory unexplored to date the Dow Jones, an increase of 0.3% to the edge of 33,600 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

The rise in prices in the industry that at other times would have been a strong warning signal for investors, passes without burning. And it is that investors now have the repeated commitment of the Fed that the jump in inflation expected this year will not lead to an accelerated withdrawal of stimulus or a rapid rebound in official interest rates.

In addition, to reduce the weight of the key data of the session, the February wholesale sales count. If the market consensus expected a rebound of 1.4% in the second month of the year, the final data has shown an unexpected contraction of 0.8% that again shows signs of an uneven and hasty recovery in the world’s leading economy .

Planes, vaccines and swimsuits

At the corporate level, Boeing suffered setbacks close to 2% after having reported electrical problems in some motors of your 737 MAX model. One of the most affected airlines is Southwest Airlines (-0.7%), which has had to review up to 30 aircraft potentially affected by this failure.

With regard to the manufacturers of vaccines against Covid-19, this Friday the attention is placed on Janssen, the group’s pharmaceutical brand Johnson & Johnson, which was down more than 1% after announcing that it would drastically cut its supply to the US next week due to difficulties at one of its production plants.

A vertical 20% registered the shares of the swimsuits and sportswear company Naked Brand Group after knowing that Ault Global Holdings has reached a portfolio of 41.1 million shares of the New Zealand firm listed on the US stock market. This package is equivalent to 6.4% of its share capital, which attracted many other investors.