Wall Street lifts off its highs weighed down by changes in China

Wall Street goes down of his umpteenth triple all-time record. The New York benchmark indices turn red from losses as a result of the uncertainty that continues to generate latest regulatory changes in China, which especially threaten the technology sector. A circumstance that encourages many investors to secure the profits obtained on the eve.

The latest regulatory reforms initiated by Beijing They point to an increasingly narrow mark on the technology sector, so important to the US economy. As if that were not enough, these developments come just in time to cause the rarefied next round of trade negotiations between the US and China.

A context in which the indices take a halt on the way after having finally managed to shelve the setbacks on Monday. The Dow Jones it yields 0.5% to 34,900 points. 0.6% left the S&P 500, which pierces the 4,400 points again. The technological Nasdaq he takes a heavier punishment of 1.3% that returns his graph to 14,600 points.

Results season

To finish the balance on the sales side, the key reference of the session in the macroeconomic sphere also showed signs of weakness. The index of durable goods orders it only rebounded 0.8% compared to the 2.1% expected by the consensus of economists.

All this in a context in which many are already directing their gaze towards the headquarters of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This Tuesday he began his monetary policy meeting, the conclusions of which will be known on Wednesday with the markets already open for negotiation.

Results season

With regard to the corporate sphere, the accounting season continues its course. The automobile Tesla is one of the protagonists after having published a net attributable profit of $ 1,142 million compared to just 104 million a year ago. In addition, sales increased by 98.1%. Its shares yield 2%.

The industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE) it rises 1% in the stock market after having reported losses of 1,188 million dollars. A figure that is about 45.5% smoother red numbers than those harvested a year ago thanks to an 8.8% more generous turnover, of 18,279 million dollars.

Upward Profits

For its part, the logistics group UPS has announced earnings of 2,676 million dollars in the second quarter of the year, which is 51% more than until June 2020. In the same period, sales were 23,424 million, with a year-on-year growth of 14.5%. However, the numbers are far below what analysts expected, so that their titles fell 8%.

This Tuesday it was also time to quote accounts for 3M, with falls of 1%. The industrial firm, which during the pandemic has played a prominent role in the manufacture of masks, respirators and other medical devices, has referred a profit of 1,524 million dollars, which is 16.7% more than a year ago.

