Advances are repeated in Wall street for the second consecutive session. Advances in de-escalation of containment measures against the coronavirus it encourages the prospects for a more agile economic recovery and, therefore, the buying side on the New York Stock Exchange. The growing trade tension between the US and China is relegated to the background.

The latest news on reopening of certain establishments in California, such as retailers of clothing and other products for direct pick-ups from Friday, as well as the reduction in the latest numbers of patient hospitalizations in New York, the country’s worst hit state in this epidemic.

With this scenario, the increases reached 1.3% in the Dow Jones, which recovers 24,000 points. The S&P 500 adds 1.2% to its graph, until it reaches 2,900 points. The Nasdaq, more solid in yesterday’s session Monday, repeats in this condition with gains of 1.4% up to 2,600 integers.

To make matters worse, trusting in the buying counterparty to which the Federal Reserve (Fed) has committed, the US Treasury has announced the possibility of issue debt of up to $ 3 trillion to encourage the national economy. Another boost for purchases in the New York parquet.

These are the factors that make the data of the March trade balance (-44.4 trillion dollars) and to the PMI indices of the services sector (26.7 points) and composite for April (27 points). In all three cases, the published data is weaker than economists expected, but falls short of these forecasts.

Intel goes shopping

In the corporate, the technological Intel up 1.6% after announcing the acquisition of Moovit, the company that owns the world’s leading application for mobility solutions, for approximately $ 900 million. The objective of the US is to strengthen Mobileye, its Israeli subsidiary specialized in this market segment, since the acquired company has more than 800 million users and offers its services in 3,100 cities in more than one hundred countries.

The restoration chains are also in focus as de-escalation plans advance in various parts of the world. In this sense, McDonald’s has announced this Tuesday that it is going to begin to implement the protocols of hygiene and reinforced sanitary security in its more than 500 establishments in Spain. Shares of the hamburger group add a shy 0.5%.

Cars and planes

Investors have priced the accounts of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The Italian-American carmaker suffered net losses of 1,694 million euros in the first quarter of this year due to 16% weaker revenues due to the drop in sales caused by the coronavirus. However, these numbers are friendlier than expected and translate to increases of more than 2% on Wall Street.

In the airline sector, one of the most affected by the economic impact of the epidemic, there are news. United Airlines has announced its intention to reduce its payroll of administration and management employees by 30% starting next October, which translates into a minimum of 3,450 layoffs on the table. This decision leads to increases of more than 1%.

