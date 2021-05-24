Wall Street lengthens its comeback thanks to the boost of sector PMIs

Related news

Wall Street pointed to a new bullish session after the doubts suffered in the first half of the week. Purchases became strong in the New York stock market thanks to the good tone achieved by the PMI indices of sector activity that saw the light shortly after the first ringing of the bell on the parquet.

Although investors are still very aware of any clues as to how the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would be willing to shape its stimulus, the last two sessions have shown a radical change at this point. The message contained in the minutes of the institution that there will be a very measured and gradual tapering if signs of overheating are detected of the economy has brought relief to investors.

The Dow Jones it rose 0.36% and exceeded 34,207 points. On the other hand the S&P 500 it stagnated at 4,155 points, falling 0.08%. The Nasdaq it suffered a little more and lost 0.48%, remaining at 13,470 points.

This is how Wall Street opens Eduardo Bolinches

Thus, despite the improvements, compared to last Friday all indices go down, except Nasdaq, which rises 0.7%. In contrast, the Dow Jone fell 0.5% and the S&P 500 0.5%.

The advances are based on the combination of this new approach of the Fed to the rhythm of evolution of economic recovery and the latest known macroeconomic data. The leading PMIs for the manufacturing and services sectors climb to 61.5 and 70.1 points respectively. Sensibly above its previous readings and consensus forecasts in both cases.

However, not so good news came from the real estate sector. The sale of second-hand homes contracted by 2.7% in April, as there were only 5.85 million transactions in this area. A level lower than the 6.09 million sales contracts predicted by economists.

Vaccines, tractors and tracksuits

Among the protagonists of the session, the German biopharmaceutical BioNTech, which saw its shares fall 3.9% on Wall Street despite claiming that your Covid-19 vaccine appears to be effective against the Indian strain. The titles of Pfizer, the American company with which it has developed the antigen, fell 0.4%.

1.28% raised the titles of Deere & Co by quoting quarterly accounts significantly looser than analysts predicted. The agricultural machinery company has beaten forecasts in both profits and income, but have warned of problems in your supply chain.

More bulky, around 1.96%, were the earnings on the floor for the sports store chain Foot locker. The firm announced this Friday a net profit of $ 202 million at the end of its first fiscal quarter, which contrasts with the losses of 110 million accumulated in the same period of the previous year.