Mar 26 (.) – Wall Street indexes rose for the second day on Thursday as investors expected more stimulus measures after U.S. unemployment benefit calls rose to over 3 million last week, revealing the economic collapse generated by the coronavirus.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26%, to 21,468.38 units; while the S&P 500 index added 25.73 points, or 1.04%, to 2,501.29 units. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 77.91 points, or 1.06%, at 7,462.21 units.

* The Department of Labor’s Unemployment Benefit Applications Report on Thursday offered the clearest evidence so far of the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the economy, which has prompted the Federal Reserve to take extraordinary measures and Congress to prepare a package. of encouragement for a record $ 2 trillion.

* Experts say the economy is already in recession. Weekly requests for unemployment benefits are the most punctual indicator of the labor market.

* Initial claims for unemployment benefits grew by 3,001,000 to a seasonally adjusted figure of 3.28 million in the week ending March 21, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000 in 1982, the Labor Department said.

(Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)